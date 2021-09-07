Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 540 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $661,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,495,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $542,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,700 shares of company stock worth $13,982,632. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $226.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -148.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.56 and its 200 day moving average is $160.96. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $227.69.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

