Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 6,540 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ambarella by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ambarella by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Ambarella by 2.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 11.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ambarella by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $137.20 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $473,592.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,744 shares of company stock worth $2,279,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

