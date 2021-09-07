Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 6,730 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 245.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 937,565 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 754,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 341,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,062.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 192,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 176,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 176,123 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $931.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $280,038 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

