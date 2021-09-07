Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 102,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of MoneyGram International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 22.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MGI opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.00 million, a PE ratio of -73.58 and a beta of 1.70.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%.

In related news, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

