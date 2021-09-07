Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 5,466.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 16.8% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 79.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.60 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

