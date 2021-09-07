Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Boot Barn by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Boot Barn by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 2.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BOOT opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $849,682.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,960.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

