Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,158 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,308,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

