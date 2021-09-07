Lossless (LSS) One Day Volume Tops $568,942.00

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. Lossless has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $568,942.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lossless has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00063610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00141236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.00195169 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.30 or 0.07611422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,120.47 or 1.00198101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.32 or 0.00919887 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,600,011 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

