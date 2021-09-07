Lossless Market Capitalization Reaches $2.79 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Lossless has a market cap of $2.79 million and $485,852.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lossless has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00128990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00178629 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.23 or 0.07207189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,734.46 or 1.00778175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.49 or 0.00900268 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,600,011 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

