Lotto (LOTTO) One Day Volume Tops $6,658.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. Lotto has a total market cap of $33.01 million and approximately $6,658.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lotto has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.15 or 0.00385580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000624 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.