Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.58

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.58 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 168,265 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £213.82 million and a PE ratio of -3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.06.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

