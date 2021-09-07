LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $442.48

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 442.48 ($5.78) and traded as high as GBX 480 ($6.27). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 480 ($6.27), with a volume of 38,329 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSL shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 442.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 394.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14. The company has a market cap of £504.76 million and a P/E ratio of 13.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. LSL Property Services’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

