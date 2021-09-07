Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $419.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $390.00 to $419.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.75.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,481. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $417.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $391.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $202,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $143,990,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.