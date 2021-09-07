Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande Buys 8,100 Shares

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $91,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin M. Lalande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Kevin M. Lalande acquired 8,625 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,735.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Kevin M. Lalande purchased 14,900 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $147,063.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Kevin M. Lalande acquired 37,800 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $362,124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. 32,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.74. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumos Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

