M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.92

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition II alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.