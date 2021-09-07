Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of MACF opened at GBX 139.68 ($1.82) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £220.43 million and a P/E ratio of 16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.48. Macfarlane Group has a twelve month low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 143 ($1.87).

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

