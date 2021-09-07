MaidSafeCoin One Day Volume Reaches $1.03 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $224.42 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MaidSafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00057550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00127673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.91 or 0.00175008 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.43 or 0.07335835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,306.32 or 1.00163027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.54 or 0.00885857 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Coin Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

