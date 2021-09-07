Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.90

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.90 and last traded at $62.59, with a volume of 5920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Makita alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.