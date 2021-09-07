Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce sales of $243.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $249.94 million and the lowest is $236.40 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $180.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.86.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.84. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.