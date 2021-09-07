Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $202.00

Man Group plc (LON:EMG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 202 ($2.64) and traded as high as GBX 219.90 ($2.87). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 215.30 ($2.81), with a volume of 2,283,976 shares traded.

EMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Man Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200.92 ($2.62).

Get Man Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 202 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 302.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.65%.

In other news, insider Richard Berliand purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

About Man Group (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.