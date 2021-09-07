Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.23.

About Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC)

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Management Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Management Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.