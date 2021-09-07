Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Shares Down 6.4%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF)’s stock price fell 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 33,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 458,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.

About Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS:MNXXF)

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.