MAP Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $917,994.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.23 million and $917,994.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00132602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00180642 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.89 or 0.07090661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,780.61 or 0.99256777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.96 or 0.00704327 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

