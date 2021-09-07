Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Mapfre alerts:

Shares of Mapfre stock remained flat at $$2.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. Mapfre has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.