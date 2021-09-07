Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Down 1.1%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI)’s share price was down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$27.08 and last traded at C$27.14. Approximately 151,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 365,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently 61.12%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

