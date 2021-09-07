Maple Price Tops $11.64 on Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for $11.64 or 0.00024919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and $159,913.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maple has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00149028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.80 or 0.00729501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

