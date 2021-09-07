Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $745 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.65 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.48. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $63.55.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $79,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.