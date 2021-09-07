Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,900 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $415.04. The stock had a trading volume of 212,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,397. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $417.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

