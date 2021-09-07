Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,155,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.05. The stock had a trading volume of 202,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $452.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.27 and a 200 day moving average of $166.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

