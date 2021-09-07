Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

INTC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $53.52. 377,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,451,312. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.05. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

