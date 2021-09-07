Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.06% of Markel worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Markel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 15.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,255.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,234.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,195.10. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,288.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

