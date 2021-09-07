Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.17

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 57701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAKSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 125.75, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

