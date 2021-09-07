Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 125.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.