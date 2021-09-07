Marlin (POND) Achieves Market Cap of $56.36 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Marlin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $56.36 million and $42.51 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00060803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00130519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00181636 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.37 or 0.07148816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,729.81 or 0.99947821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.71 or 0.00718033 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

