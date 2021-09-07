Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Sets New 52-Week High at $857.00

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 857 ($11.20) and last traded at GBX 840.50 ($10.98), with a volume of 217204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 839.50 ($10.97).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSLH. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 747.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 720.78. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

In other Marshalls news, insider Avis Darzins bought 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70).

Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

