Marshalls’ (MSLH) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

MSLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Marshalls stock traded up GBX 3.45 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 843.95 ($11.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 747.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 720.78. Marshalls has a one year low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a one year high of GBX 857 ($11.20). The stock has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 35.95.

In related news, insider Avis Darzins bought 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70). In the last three months, insiders bought 1,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,580.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

