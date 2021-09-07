Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $84.87

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.87 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.14). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 84.35 ($1.10), with a volume of 724,011 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Get Marston's alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £557.02 million and a PE ratio of -4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.80.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.