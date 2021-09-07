Martijn Hagman Sells 5,572 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:PVH traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $112.70. The stock had a trading volume of 946,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,385. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,039,000 after acquiring an additional 140,276 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth about $292,613,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

