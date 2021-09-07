Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.50 and last traded at C$12.40. 176,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 277,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRE shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$996.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

