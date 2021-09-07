Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,146 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of Matthews International worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MATW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matthews International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MATW. Sidoti began coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MATW opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

