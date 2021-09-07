Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.76

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.76 and traded as high as C$5.82. Maverix Metals shares last traded at C$5.76, with a volume of 110,721 shares trading hands.

MMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 10,000 shares of Maverix Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total value of C$70,799.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$761,901.95.

About Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.