MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Up 5% This Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $711,834.00 and approximately $104,764.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,896.24 or 1.00129800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00048399 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.67 or 0.00902357 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.45 or 0.00457300 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.53 or 0.00323680 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00073543 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005253 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

