Mdex (MDX) Price Reaches $1.63 on Top Exchanges

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00003469 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $131.94 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00131704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00179280 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.08 or 0.07124568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,931.37 or 1.00077254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $331.99 or 0.00707935 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,283,282 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

