Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 72,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,103,028 shares.The stock last traded at $33.75 and had previously closed at $33.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLA shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $146,862.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $75,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,970 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,737 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Medallia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

