Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

DR has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

DR stock traded up C$0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.96. 137,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$309.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.57. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of C$4.05 and a 12 month high of C$10.17.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

