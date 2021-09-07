Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) PT Raised to C$12.00 at National Bankshares

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.75 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

DR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of DR stock traded up C$0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 137,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,377. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of C$4.05 and a 12 month high of C$10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$309.82 million and a PE ratio of 34.67.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

