Medicalchain Hits Market Cap of $3.10 Million (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. Medicalchain has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $49,047.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Medicalchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00142352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.82 or 0.00195393 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.54 or 0.07594304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,063.86 or 0.99958799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.81 or 0.00921631 BTC.

About Medicalchain

Medicalchain was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

