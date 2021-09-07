Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 263.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,327,000 after purchasing an additional 90,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,210,000 after purchasing an additional 85,315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 77.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at $5,268,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at $4,798,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $154,518.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,146. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $235.61 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.59 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

