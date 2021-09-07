MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Trading 2% Higher

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) shares traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 90,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 570,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

MEDIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

