MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.32

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 117325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LABS. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.75 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$85.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In related news, Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 186,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$93,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 386,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$193,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 795,000 shares of company stock worth $382,410.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

